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Danny Walker betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Danny Walker sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Danny Walker sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 68-73 for a total of one-under. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make the weekend at this $8.8 million event.

Latest odds for Walker at the 3M Open.

Walker's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-73-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Walker's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-65-67-72-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was T38 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished six-under.
  • Walker has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -2.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.3320.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.194-0.808
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.027-0.623
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.502-0.796
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.000-2.032

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker has a -0.194 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Walker has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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