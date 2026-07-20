Danny Walker betting profile: 3M Open
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Danny Walker sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's 3M Open after posting rounds of 68-73 for a total of one-under. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make the weekend at this $8.8 million event.
Walker's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-65-67-72
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-72-77-72
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|68
|68-70-71-72
|+1
|3.400
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was T38 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished six-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -2.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.332
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.194
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.027
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.502
|-0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.000
|-2.032
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.332 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker has a -0.194 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.15, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points (156th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.