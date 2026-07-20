Danny Walker betting profile: 3M Open

Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was T38 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished six-under.

Walker has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.