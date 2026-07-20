Corey Conners betting profile: 3M Open
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Corey Conners sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers
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Conners returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26, 2026. This tournament features an $8.8 million purse with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T14
|71-67-71-67
|-4
|90.000
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|6.257
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T7
|65-68-67-63
|-17
|200.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 17-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.076
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.382
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.093
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.332
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.032
|0.615
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.382 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Conners earned 660 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.