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22M AGO

Cooper Schultz betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Players in This Article

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Cooper Schultz will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open. The tournament offers a $8.8 million purse, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Schultz at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Schultz has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Schultz's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by SyndeoMC63-75-2--

Schultz's recent performances

  • Schultz missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schultz as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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