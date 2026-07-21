Cooper Schultz betting profile: 3M Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Cooper Schultz will tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 in the 2026 3M Open. The tournament offers a $8.8 million purse, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- Schultz has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Schultz's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo
|MC
|63-75
|-2
|--
Schultz's recent performances
- Schultz missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schultz as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.