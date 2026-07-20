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37M AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

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The 3M Open takes place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 23-26. Kurt Kitayama returns as the defending champion after shooting 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Lamprecht at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Lamprecht's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6468-69-64-77-22.551
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-72-68-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4967-73-74-70-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-66+1--

Lamprecht's recent performances

  • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 49th at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 4-under.
  • He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lamprecht has averaged -2.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.056-0.239
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-1.451-1.884
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.049-0.662
Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.3010.086
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.857-2.698

Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.451 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 59.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.11% of the time.
  • Lamprecht has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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