Christo Lamprecht betting profile: 3M Open

Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.451 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 59.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.11% of the time.