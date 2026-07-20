Christo Lamprecht betting profile: 3M Open
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Christo Lamprecht drains 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
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The 3M Open takes place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 23-26. Kurt Kitayama returns as the defending champion after shooting 23-under in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-69-64-77
|-2
|2.551
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 49th at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.662 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -2.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.056
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-1.451
|-1.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.049
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.301
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.857
|-2.698
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.056 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.451 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 59.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.11% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 198th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.