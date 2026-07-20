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41M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 20th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the 3M Open.

Bezuidenhout's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2071-66-67-65-15
2023MC71-69-2

At the 3M Open

  • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1268-68-68-65-1560.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-70-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3268-68-67-74-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.336-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.3980.722
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2440.205
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.415-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7220.692

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.336 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.398 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.72%.
  • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 357 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) and has broken par 21.77% of the time (76th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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