Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: 3M Open
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished tied for 20th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|60.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|68-68-67-74
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.692 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.336
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.398
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.244
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.415
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.722
|0.692
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.336 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a 0.398 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.72%.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 357 FedExCup Regular Season points (92nd) and has broken par 21.77% of the time (76th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.