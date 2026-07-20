Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: 3M Open

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.