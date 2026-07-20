Chris Kirk betting profile: 3M Open
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Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Chris Kirk finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Kirk's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the 3M Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kirk first competed in this tournament in 2021, missing the cut at 1-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|70-67-69-75
|+1
|4.400
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|67-66-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-65-74
|+2
|15.136
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|70-68-70-74
|-6
|19.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|7.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.046
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.314
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.047
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.539
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.224
|-0.610
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.314 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
- Kirk accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.