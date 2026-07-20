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32M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Chris Kirk hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Chris Kirk finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Kirk at the 3M Open.

Kirk's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1464-67-70-67-16
2021MC70-73+1

At the 3M Open

  • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Kirk first competed in this tournament in 2021, missing the cut at 1-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kirk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6170-67-69-75+14.400
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-71+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3167-66-68-69-1422.429
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-65-74+215.136
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3670-68-70-74-619.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-67-69-72-37.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000

Kirk's recent performances

  • Kirk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
  • Kirk has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.882 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kirk has averaged -0.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.046-0.245
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3140.351
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0470.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.539-0.882
Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.224-0.610

Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.314 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.
  • Kirk accumulated 133 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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3

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+2

-8

3

USA
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S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
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-3

-7

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Tot
-7
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Tommy Fleetwood
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T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
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-2

-7

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ENG
T. Fleetwood
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