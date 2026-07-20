Chris Kirk betting profile: 3M Open

Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.314 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 20.92% of the time.