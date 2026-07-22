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3H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Charley Hoffman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Charley Hoffman finished tied for 59th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Hoffman at the 3M Open.

Hoffman's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5973-67-76-65-3
2023MC71-68-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Hoffman missed the cut in 2023 at this tournament.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hoffman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC76-71+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-66-69-71-105.860
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--

Hoffman's recent performances

  • Hoffman had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoffman has an average of -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.039-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.546-0.481
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.573-0.480
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.673-0.747
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.831-1.809

Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.546 mark. He has hit 62.45% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.38 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.35% of the time.
  • Hoffman currently sits 207th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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