Charley Hoffman betting profile: 3M Open
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Charley Hoffman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Charley Hoffman finished tied for 59th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 3M Open.
Hoffman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hoffman missed the cut in 2023 at this tournament.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-66-69-71
|-10
|5.860
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.039
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.546
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.573
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.673
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.831
|-1.809
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.546 mark. He has hit 62.45% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.38 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.35% of the time.
- Hoffman currently sits 207th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.