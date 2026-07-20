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25M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips drains 23-foot birdie putt at ISCO Championship

Chandler Phillips drains 23-foot birdie putt at ISCO Championship

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Chandler Phillips missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open, shooting 2-over in 2025 and even in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making his first weekend at this Minnesota tournament.

Latest odds for Phillips at the 3M Open.

Phillips's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-72+2
2024MC71-71E

At the 3M Open

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Phillips has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this tournament over the past two years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1567-66-67-69-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Phillips has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1450.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.6630.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1550.370
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3610.277
Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.2920.667

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.663 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.66, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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