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Chandler Blanchet betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Chandler Blanchet hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Chandler Blanchet will compete at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after winning at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.4
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.25
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.25
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.
  • He has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.010-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.015-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.654-0.674
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.503-0.548
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.131-1.363

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.015 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.69% of the time.
  • Blanchet currently has 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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