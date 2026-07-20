Chandler Blanchet betting profile: 3M Open

Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.

He has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has averaged -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.