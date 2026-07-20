Chandler Blanchet betting profile: 3M Open
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Chandler Blanchet hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Chandler Blanchet will compete at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after winning at 23-under in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.4
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-under.
- He has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.674 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.010
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.015
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.654
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.503
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.131
|-1.363
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.010 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.015 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.69% of the time.
- Blanchet currently has 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.