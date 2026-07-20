PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
36M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Chan Kim missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-3
2024MC70-72E

At the 3M Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6267-73-70-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3464-65-68-75-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5168-67-71-70-86.629
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3866-65-71-69-1317.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4570-71-65-73-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-70-70-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-71-71-71-25.600
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-74-6--

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0120.135
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0980.315
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1170.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.145-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0590.388

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim has delivered a 0.098 mark. He has hit 71.38% of greens in regulation.
  • Around the greens, Kim has recorded a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
  • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.24 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 13.47% of the time.
  • Kim ranks 173rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points and has broken par 23.23% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
33M AGO
2026 3M Open preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
36M AGO
Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
36M AGO
Ben James betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW