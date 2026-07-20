Chan Kim betting profile: 3M Open
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Chan Kim drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana
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Chan Kim missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T62
|67-73-70-71
|-7
|2.613
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|64-65-68-75
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|6.629
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|66-65-71-69
|-13
|17.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|70-71-65-73
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-71-71-71
|-2
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-74
|-6
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.012
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.098
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.117
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.145
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.059
|0.388
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim has delivered a 0.098 mark. He has hit 71.38% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Kim has recorded a 0.117 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.24 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 13.47% of the time.
- Kim ranks 173rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points and has broken par 23.23% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.