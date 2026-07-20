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33M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

Chad Ramey sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

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Chad Ramey finished tied for 28th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at the 3M Open.

Latest odds for Ramey at the 3M Open.

Ramey's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2863-69-68-71-13
2024T2468-69-68-70-9
2023T5370-68-69-71-6

At the 3M Open

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6270-71-69-71-72.613
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 7-under.
  • Ramey has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.048-0.011
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.408-1.085
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0410.308
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4350.213
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.062-0.575

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.408 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 34th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.27%.
  • Ramey currently has 206 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 127th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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3

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-8

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Tot
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Tommy Fleetwood
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T. Fleetwood
Tot
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-2

-7

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