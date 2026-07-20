Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open

Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished at 7-under.

Ramey has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.