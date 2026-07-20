Casey Jarvis betting profile: 3M Open

Jarvis has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 6-under.

Jarvis has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.