Casey Jarvis betting profile: 3M Open
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Ewart/Casey makes birdie on No. 8 at Zurich Classic
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Casey Jarvis will compete at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. Kurt Kitayama defends his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- This is Jarvis's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Jarvis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T6
|73-67-68-66
|-6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|68-68-68-69
|-7
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|70-72-78-66
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|67-73-68-70
|-6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-3, -2
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Jarvis's recent performances
- Jarvis has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 6-under.
- Jarvis has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jarvis has averaged 0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.050
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.323
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.369
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.584
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.588
|0.353
Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings
- Jarvis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jarvis sported a 0.323 mark. He hit greens in regulation at a 69.44% rate.
- Around the greens, Jarvis struggled with a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Jarvis delivered a strong 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.17 putts per round and had Par Breakers 18.52% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.