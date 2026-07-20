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Casey Jarvis betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ewart/Casey makes birdie on No. 8 at Zurich Classic

Ewart/Casey makes birdie on No. 8 at Zurich Classic

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Casey Jarvis will compete at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. Kurt Kitayama defends his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Jarvis at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Jarvis's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Jarvis's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT673-67-68-66-6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2168-68-68-69-7--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6570-72-78-66+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3867-73-68-70-6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-23--
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-3, -2----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--

Jarvis's recent performances

  • Jarvis has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 6-under.
  • Jarvis has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Jarvis has averaged 0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jarvis's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0500.029
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3230.195
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.369-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5840.350
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5880.353

Jarvis's advanced stats and rankings

  • Jarvis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jarvis sported a 0.323 mark. He hit greens in regulation at a 69.44% rate.
  • Around the greens, Jarvis struggled with a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Jarvis delivered a strong 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.17 putts per round and had Par Breakers 18.52% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Jarvis as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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