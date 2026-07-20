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19M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas gets up-and-down from 86 yards for birdie on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

Camilo Villegas gets up-and-down from 86 yards for birdie on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana

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Camilo Villegas returns to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, July 23-26. Villegas finished tied for 53rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Villegas at the 3M Open.

Villegas' recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5368-69-67-70-10
2022T5872-69-69-75+1
2021T5169-69-69-74-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Villegas' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-70-69-71-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6669-67-71-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738

Villegas' recent performances

  • Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • Villegas has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.631-0.558
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.029-0.218
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2490.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0190.032
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.334-0.644

Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.631 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 292.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.029 mark. He has a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he breaks par 20.72% of the time.
  • Villegas currently sits 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 32 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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