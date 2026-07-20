Camilo Villegas betting profile: 3M Open

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.631 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 292.1 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.029 mark. He has a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he breaks par 20.72% of the time.