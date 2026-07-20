Camilo Villegas betting profile: 3M Open
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Camilo Villegas gets up-and-down from 86 yards for birdie on No. 14 at Corales Puntacana
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Camilo Villegas returns to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, July 23-26. Villegas finished tied for 53rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Villegas' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|2022
|T58
|72-69-69-75
|+1
|2021
|T51
|69-69-69-74
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.558 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.631
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.029
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.249
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.019
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.334
|-0.644
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.631 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 292.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.029 mark. He has a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he breaks par 20.72% of the time.
- Villegas currently sits 196th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 32 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.