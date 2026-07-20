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39M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Cameron Champ's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

Cameron Champ's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana

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Cameron Champ won the 3M Open in 2021, shooting 15-under at TPC Twin Cities. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota, July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open looking to reclaim the title.

Latest odds for Champ at the 3M Open.

Champ's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2869-68-67-67-13
2024T1269-70-71-63-11
2022T1675-68-67-67-7
2021169-67-67-66-15

At the 3M Open

  • In Champ's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 15-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Champ's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6769-71-69-73-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3966-70-71-66-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D74+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

Champ's recent performances

  • Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 7-under.
  • Champ has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3360.316
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.044-0.564
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.418-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3120.253
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.813-0.278

Champ's advanced stats and rankings

  • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Champ recorded a -1.044 mark. He achieved a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He averaged 29.92 Putts Per Round and broke par 19.23% of the time.
  • Champ ranks 203rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 10 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.10%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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