Cameron Champ betting profile: 3M Open
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Cameron Champ's 151-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at Corales Puntacana
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Cameron Champ won the 3M Open in 2021, shooting 15-under at TPC Twin Cities. He returns to Blaine, Minnesota, July 23-26 for the 2026 3M Open looking to reclaim the title.
Champ's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|2024
|T12
|69-70-71-63
|-11
|2022
|T16
|75-68-67-67
|-7
|2021
|1
|69-67-67-66
|-15
At the 3M Open
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Champ's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 15-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|69-71-69-73
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 39th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 7-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.336
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.044
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.418
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.312
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.813
|-0.278
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.336 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Champ recorded a -1.044 mark. He achieved a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He averaged 29.92 Putts Per Round and broke par 19.23% of the time.
- Champ ranks 203rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 10 points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.10%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.