Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open

Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Garnett has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.