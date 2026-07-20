Brice Garnett betting profile: 3M Open
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Brice Garnett sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Brice Garnett returns to TPC Twin Cities, where he has finished T16 through T57 in his five appearances at the 3M Open. The tournament runs July 23-26 in Blaine, Minnesota, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.
Garnett's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|2024
|T33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|2023
|T53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|2022
|T31
|67-71-68-74
|-4
|2021
|T16
|68-67-72-68
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.252
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.059
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.138
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.032
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.481
|0.565
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.26% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.