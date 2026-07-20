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36M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open

Brian Harman hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Brian Harman has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of contending at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Harman at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Harman's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Harman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3670-68-70-68-416.500
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2566-70-63-69-1238.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-73-66-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3174-69-69-69-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375

Harman's recent performances

  • Harman's best finish over his last 10 appearances was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
  • Harman has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Harman has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.290-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1730.334
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.062-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0340.382
Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.0200.419

Harman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
  • Harman currently ranks 74th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 475 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.020 (93rd).

All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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