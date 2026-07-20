Brian Harman betting profile: 3M Open
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Brian Harman hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Brian Harman has not competed in the 3M Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of contending at this Minnesota venue.
At the 3M Open
- This is Harman's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|66-70-63-69
|-12
|38.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
Harman's recent performances
- Harman's best finish over his last 10 appearances was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.290
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.173
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.062
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.034
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.020
|0.419
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sports a 0.173 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Harman currently ranks 74th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 475 points and has an overall Strokes Gained: Total of -0.020 (93rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.