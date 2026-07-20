Brian Harman betting profile: 3M Open

Harman's best finish over his last 10 appearances was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.

Harman has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Harman has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.