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22M AGO

Brannon Fahrny betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brannon Fahrny of the United States watches his his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the NV5 Invitational 2025 at The Glen Club on July 26, 2025 in Glenview, Illinois. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Brannon Fahrny of the United States watches his his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the NV5 Invitational 2025 at The Glen Club on July 26, 2025 in Glenview, Illinois. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

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Brannon Fahrny will compete in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 23-26. Kurt Kitayama defends his title after winning at 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Fahrny at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • Fahrny has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Fahrny's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT7766-65-76-71-62.250
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods7567-67-76-75-32.500

Fahrny's recent performances

  • Fahrny's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished 75th with a score of 3-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fahrny as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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