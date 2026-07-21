Brannon Fahrny betting profile: 3M Open
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Brannon Fahrny of the United States watches his his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the NV5 Invitational 2025 at The Glen Club on July 26, 2025 in Glenview, Illinois. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Brannon Fahrny will compete in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 23-26. Kurt Kitayama defends his title after winning at 23-under last year.
At the 3M Open
- Fahrny has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Fahrny's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T77
|66-65-76-71
|-6
|2.250
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|75
|67-67-76-75
|-3
|2.500
Fahrny's recent performances
- Fahrny's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods, where he finished 75th with a score of 3-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fahrny as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.