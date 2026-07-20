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38M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

Brandt Snedeker holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana

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Snedeker has struggled at TPC Twin Cities in recent appearances, missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. The 3M Open runs July 23-26, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the 3M Open.

Snedeker's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-66-4
2024MC71-74+3
2023T5364-68-72-74-6
2021T1169-69-69-67-10

At the 3M Open

  • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-68-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-76+5--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3865-69-70-66-1019.917
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.833 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged -0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.692-0.833
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1600.398
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4550.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3450.088
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.267-0.106

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.692 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.1 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.160 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
  • Snedeker has earned 436 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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