Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open
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Brandt Snedeker holes 22-foot shot for birdie on No. 3 at Corales Puntacana
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Snedeker has struggled at TPC Twin Cities in recent appearances, missing the cut in both 2024 and 2025. The 3M Open runs July 23-26, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under last year.
Snedeker's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2023
|T53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|2021
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-68-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|19.917
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.833 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.692
|-0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.160
|0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.455
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.267
|-0.106
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.692 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.1 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.160 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 436 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.