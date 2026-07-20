Billy Horschel betting profile: 3M Open
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Billy Horschel sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Billy Horschel finished tied for 13th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Horschel's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
At the 3M Open
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|66-70-64-70
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-71-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-66-67-76
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Horschel has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.302
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.187
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.258
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.040
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.414
|0.273
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.187 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
- Horschel has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.