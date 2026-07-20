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36M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Billy Horschel sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Billy Horschel sinks 16-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Billy Horschel finished tied for 13th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Horschel at the 3M Open.

Horschel's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1366-67-68-70-13

At the 3M Open

  • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Horschel's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-67+1--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1566-70-64-70-1051.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-76+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-71-70-73-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-66-67-76-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500

Horschel's recent performances

  • Horschel has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Horschel has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Horschel has averaged 0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.302-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1870.798
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.258-0.260
Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.0400.021
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.4140.273

Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

  • Horschel posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.302 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel sported a 0.187 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Horschel delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
  • Horschel has earned 283 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Cameron Young
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-9
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-6

-9

2

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3

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+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
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+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
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S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
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-3

-7

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Tot
-7
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-3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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