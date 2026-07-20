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24M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Martin sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Ben Martin sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Ben Martin returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26, 2026. Martin has missed the cut in his last four appearances at this tournament, including a 4-under total in 2025.

Latest odds for Martin at the 3M Open.

Martin's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4
2023MC73-70+1
2022MC74-74+6
2021MC69-72-1

At the 3M Open

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Martin has not made the cut at this tournament in his last four appearances.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-69-71-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2167-69-66-68-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Martin has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.151-0.091
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2800.613
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0190.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.137-1.620
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.026-0.932

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a 0.280 mark. He has a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.25 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
  • Martin has earned 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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