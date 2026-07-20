Ben Martin betting profile: 3M Open
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Ben Martin sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Ben Martin returns to TPC Twin Cities for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 23-26, 2026. Martin has missed the cut in his last four appearances at this tournament, including a 4-under total in 2025.
Martin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2021
|MC
|69-72
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Martin has not made the cut at this tournament in his last four appearances.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|71-69-71-72
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-69-66-68
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.932 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.151
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.280
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.019
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.137
|-1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.026
|-0.932
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a 0.280 mark. He has a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.25 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
- Martin has earned 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.