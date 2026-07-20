Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open
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Ben Kohles gets up-and-down from 110 yards for birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship
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Ben Kohles has competed at TPC Twin Cities in three iterations of the 3M Open (2025, 2024, and 2022), with his best result coming in 2025 when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve upon his recent performances at this Minnesota venue.
Kohles's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|2024
|T24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-66
|-11
|29.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-71-74-70
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 1.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.159
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.715
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.015
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.090
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.979
|1.427
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards shows solid length.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a 0.715 mark. He has hit 73.41% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.79 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Kohles currently ranks 100th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 292 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.