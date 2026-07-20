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38M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles gets up-and-down from 110 yards for birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

Ben Kohles gets up-and-down from 110 yards for birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

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Ben Kohles has competed at TPC Twin Cities in three iterations of the 3M Open (2025, 2024, and 2022), with his best result coming in 2025 when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve upon his recent performances at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Kohles at the 3M Open.

Kohles's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2066-69-67-67-15
2024T2470-70-65-70-9
2022MC73-72+3

At the 3M Open

  • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kohles's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1571-66-66-66-1129.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-71-74-70+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-71-66-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--

Kohles's recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Kohles has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 1.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1590.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7150.909
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0150.124
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0900.277
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9791.427

Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards shows solid length.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a 0.715 mark. He has hit 73.41% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.79 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • Kohles currently ranks 100th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 292 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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