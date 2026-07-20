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26M AGO

Ben James betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Ben James sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

Ben James sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Corales Puntacana

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Ben James missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2024, posting a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for James at the 3M Open.

James's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC76-70+4

At the 3M Open

  • In James's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

James's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT467-66-67-70-1872.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1565-69-67-68-1129.25
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-64-71-73-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2369-72-77-67+543
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-63-78-69-35.86
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--

James's recent performances

  • James has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
  • James has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • James has averaged 0.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

James's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2140.214
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2780.277
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1530.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1830.183
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8280.828

James's advanced stats and rankings

  • James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James sports a 0.278 mark. He has hit 71.11% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, James has delivered a 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.45 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • James currently ranks 138th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 158 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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