Ben James betting profile: 3M Open

James has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.

James has an average of 0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.