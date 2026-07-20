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38M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Beau Hossler drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

Beau Hossler drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana

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Beau Hossler missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open but finished tied for 13th at 13-under in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Hossler at the 3M Open.

Hossler's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-71+3
2024MC68-77+3
2023T1368-69-72-62-13
2022MC75-70+3
2021T4968-71-65-76-4

At the 3M Open

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-68-64-68-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4971-70-70-73-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2168-67-68-69-837.429

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Hossler has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0830.178
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.167-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2000.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5640.296
Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6800.563

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.167 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked second with a 12.13% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Hossler ranks 119th this season with 234 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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