Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open
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Beau Hossler drains 13-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at Corales Puntacana
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Beau Hossler missed the cut in his last two appearances at the 3M Open but finished tied for 13th at 13-under in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this Minnesota venue.
Hossler's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|2024
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|2023
|T13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2021
|T49
|68-71-65-76
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.083
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.167
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.200
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.564
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.680
|0.563
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.167 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked second with a 12.13% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Hossler ranks 119th this season with 234 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.