Austin Smotherman betting profile: 3M Open

Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.611 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.