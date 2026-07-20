Austin Smotherman betting profile: 3M Open
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Austin Smotherman sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Austin Smotherman finished tied for 53rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his previous results at the 3M Open.
Smotherman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|2022
|T24
|72-70-67-69
|-6
At the 3M Open
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 6-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-69-70-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-71-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 5-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.611
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.531
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.507
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.124
|-0.719
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.611 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Smotherman currently ranks 78th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 462 points, with a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 112th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.