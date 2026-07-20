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39M AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Austin Smotherman sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Austin Smotherman finished tied for 53rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his previous results at the 3M Open.

Latest odds for Smotherman at the 3M Open.

Smotherman's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T5371-68-71-70-4
2023MC78-73+9
2022T2472-70-67-69-6

At the 3M Open

  • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 6-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Smotherman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-69-70-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-71-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619.000

Smotherman's recent performances

  • Smotherman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 5-under.
  • Smotherman has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Smotherman has averaged -0.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.189
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6110.615
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.531-0.635
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.507-0.889
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.124-0.719

Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.303 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.611 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Smotherman currently ranks 78th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 462 points, with a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total average that ranks 112th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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