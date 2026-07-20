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34M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 4 at Corales Puntacana

Austin Eckroat sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 4 at Corales Puntacana

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Austin Eckroat finished tied for 39th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the 3M Open.

Eckroat's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3970-65-68-69-12
2024MC70-72E
2023MC74-70+2
2021T1673-67-68-67-9

At the 3M Open

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.274-0.550
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3860.310
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.265-0.650
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1320.469
Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.021-0.420

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.274 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.386 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-7
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-2

-7

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ENG
T. Fleetwood
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