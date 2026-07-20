Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open
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Andrew Putnam sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at John Deere
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Andrew Putnam returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Putnam's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2024
|T19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|2022
|T11
|71-68-64-73
|-8
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|71-65-70-73
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|67-68-67-74
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|74-68-74-78
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|64-70-70-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-72-68-71
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15.450
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.923 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.598
|-0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.236
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.381
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.260
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.278
|-0.005
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.598 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.236 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivers a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 533 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.