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Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at John Deere

Andrew Putnam sinks 18-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at John Deere

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Andrew Putnam returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Putnam at the 3M Open.

Putnam's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4
2024T1967-66-75-66-10
2022T1171-68-64-73-8
2021MC76-69+3

At the 3M Open

  • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Putnam's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5271-65-70-73-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5167-68-67-74-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6574-68-74-78+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1764-70-70-70-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5569-71-70-73+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-72-68-71-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450

Putnam's recent performances

  • Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Putnam has an average of -0.923 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Putnam has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.598-0.923
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2360.116
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3810.233
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2600.569
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.278-0.005

Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

  • Putnam posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.598 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.236 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Putnam delivers a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.43% of the time.
  • Putnam has earned 533 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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