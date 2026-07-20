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18M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti holes 99-yard shot for birdie on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

Alejandro Tosti holes 99-yard shot for birdie on No. 9 at Corales Puntacana

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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2024, shooting 13-over. He returns to TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Tosti at the 3M Open.

Tosti's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC78-77+13

At the 3M Open

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6971-70-70-72-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.
  • He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.149 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3320.682
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.839-0.717
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.0030.341
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.783-0.454
Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.294-0.149

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.332 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.839 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
  • Tosti has earned 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 183rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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