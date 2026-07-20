Alejandro Tosti betting profile: 3M Open

Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 9-under.

He has an average of 0.682 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Tosti has an average of -0.717 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Tosti has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.