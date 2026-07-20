Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: 3M Open
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Aldrich Potgieter drains 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at John Deere
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Aldrich Potgieter will compete in the 3M Open for the first time in recent memory when the tournament tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, from July 23-26. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse with defending champion Kurt Kitayama looking to repeat after his 23-under winning performance last year.
At the 3M Open
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|69-72-71-70
|+2
|8.5
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|80
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.639 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.593
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.146
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.324
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.135
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|-0.012
|0.639
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter ranks first on TOUR with an average driving distance of 330.6 yards and eighth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.593 average.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Potgieter has struggled with a -0.146 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green and on the putting surface, Potgieter has posted negative marks in both categories, ranking 144th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (-0.324) and 104th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.135). He ranks 38th by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
- Potgieter currently sits 62nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 591 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.