A.J. Ewart betting profile: 3M Open

Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (126th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.