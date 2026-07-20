A.J. Ewart betting profile: 3M Open
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A.J. Ewart gets up-and-down from 118 yards for birdie on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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A.J. Ewart has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of making his mark at the 3M Open.
At the 3M Open
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.220
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.051
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.056
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.553
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.440
|0.792
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (126th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Ewart sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Ewart ranked seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 12.87% in 2026, while his 367 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.