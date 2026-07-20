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37M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2024, posting a score of 2-over after two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this Minnesota venue.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the 3M Open.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-71+2

At the 3M Open

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.334-0.591
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.020-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4340.247
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2190.550
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.2990.017

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.020 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 111th with 248 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 65th with a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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