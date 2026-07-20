Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: 3M Open

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.