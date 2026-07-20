Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: 3M Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart missed the cut at the 3M Open in 2024, posting a score of 2-over after two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at this Minnesota venue.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
At the 3M Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.334
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.020
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.434
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.219
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.299
|0.017
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a -0.020 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17.
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 111th with 248 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 65th with a 0.299 Strokes Gained: Total average this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.