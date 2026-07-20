Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.166 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 82nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.56%.