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Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere

Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere

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Adam Svensson finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of building on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Svensson at the 3M Open.

Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1460-75-68-65-16
2024T3767-69-66-75-7
2023T3766-69-73-67-9
2022MC73-74+5

At the 3M Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
  • Svensson has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -1.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.366-0.596
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1660.119
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.045-0.532
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.490-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.645-1.139

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.166 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 82nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.56%.
  • Svensson has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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