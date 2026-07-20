Adam Svensson betting profile: 3M Open
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Adam Svensson holes 35-yard shot from rough for eagle on No. 14 at John Deere
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Adam Svensson finished tied for 14th at 16-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of building on that performance in the 2026 3M Open.
Svensson's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|60-75-68-65
|-16
|2024
|T37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|2023
|T37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the 3M Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -1.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.366
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.166
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.045
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.490
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.645
|-1.139
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.366 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.166 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 82nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.56%.
- Svensson has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.