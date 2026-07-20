Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open
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Adam Schenk sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at ISCO Championship
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Adam Schenk missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the 3M Open.
Schenk's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|2024
|T59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|2022
|T54
|73-69-70-72
|E
|2021
|T51
|65-71-70-75
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 4-over.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 7-under.
- Schenk averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk averaged -1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.379
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.449
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.124
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.535
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.488
|-1.588
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.449 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.