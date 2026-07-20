PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Adam Schenk sinks 32-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at ISCO Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Adam Schenk missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the 3M Open.

Latest odds for Schenk at the 3M Open.

Schenk's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-77+4
2024T5967-73-70-71-3
2022T5473-69-70-72E
2021T5165-71-70-75-3

At the 3M Open

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after shooting 4-over.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 7-under.
  • Schenk averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk averaged -1.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.379-0.277
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.449-0.534
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.124-0.384
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.535-0.393
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.488-1.588

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.449 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.
  • Schenk has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the 3M Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
34M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: 3M Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
13H AGO
Fernández de Oliveira victorious at Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Italy's Mazzoli rallies to win Corales Puntacana
Daily Wrap Up
Official

The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW