Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open

Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.449 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 18.71% of the time.