Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open
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Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship
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Adam Hadwin finished tied for 44th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his recent performances in the 2026 3M Open.
Hadwin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T38
|68-75-71-67
|-3
|2021
|T6
|67-65-73-68
|-11
At the 3M Open
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|69-68-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.047
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.374
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.327
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.263
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.917
|-0.831
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has struggled with a -0.374 mark. He has hit 67.82% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.54 putts per round and has broken par 19.91% of the time.
- Hadwin currently sits 186th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.