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Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

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Adam Hadwin finished tied for 44th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 with hopes of improving on his recent performances in the 2026 3M Open.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the 3M Open.

Hadwin's recent history at the 3M Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4466-71-67-69-11
2024MC75-68+1
2023MC70-69-3
2022T3868-75-71-67-3
2021T667-65-73-68-11

At the 3M Open

  • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4069-68-66-71-614.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--

Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
  • He has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has an average of -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0470.063
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.374-0.411
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.327-0.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.263-0.417
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.917-0.831

Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has struggled with a -0.374 mark. He has hit 67.82% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.54 putts per round and has broken par 19.91% of the time.
  • Hadwin currently sits 186th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points earned.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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1

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-6

-9

2

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3

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-8
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+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
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+2

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S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
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-3

-7

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Tot
-7
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-3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

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ENG
T. Fleetwood
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