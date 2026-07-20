Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open

Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards provides solid length off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin has struggled with a -0.374 mark. He has hit 67.82% of greens in regulation.

On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.54 putts per round and has broken par 19.91% of the time.