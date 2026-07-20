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29M AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: 3M Open

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise's 150-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana

Aaron Wise's 150-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana

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Aaron Wise will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Wise at the 3M Open.

At the 3M Open

  • This is Wise's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
  • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1571-66-66-71-1429.5
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged 0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.290-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0830.568
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2200.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0760.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0890.840

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise is averaging 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total this season, with his best category being Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.220.
  • His driving distance of 300.9 yards is solid, though his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 indicates room for improvement.
  • Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th. He has a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate and averages 28.79 putts per round.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the 3M Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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The Open Championship

1

Ryan Fox
NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

-10

1

NZL
R. Fox
Tot
-10
R4
-2

2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

-9

2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-9
R4
-6

3

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

-8

3

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-8
R4
+2

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

-7

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-7
R4
-3

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2

-7

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-7
R4
-2
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