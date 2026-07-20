Aaron Wise betting profile: 3M Open
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Aaron Wise's 150-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Corales Puntacana
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Aaron Wise will tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 23-26 for the 3M Open. The tournament features an $8.8 million purse, with Kurt Kitayama defending his title after winning at 23-under in 2025.
At the 3M Open
- This is Wise's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T15
|71-66-66-71
|-14
|29.5
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.0
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged 0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.290
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.083
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.220
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.076
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.089
|0.840
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise is averaging 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total this season, with his best category being Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.220.
- His driving distance of 300.9 yards is solid, though his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 indicates room for improvement.
- Wise has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th. He has a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate and averages 28.79 putts per round.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the 3M Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.