8H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Wyndham Championship.

    Johnson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-67-68-69-8
    2023MC67-72-1
    2022T3667-68-70-68-7
    2021MC69-71E
    2020T770-67-61-65-17

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.329-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1010.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.009-0.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.346-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.092-0.592

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sported a -0.101 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

