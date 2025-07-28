Zach Johnson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Zach Johnson of the United States tees off on the first hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 8-under.
Latest odds for Johnson at the Wyndham Championship.
Johnson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|2022
|T36
|67-68-70-68
|-7
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|E
|2020
|T7
|70-67-61-65
|-17
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for seventh at 17-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.329
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.101
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.009
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.346
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.092
|-0.592
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranked 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sported a -0.101 mark that ranked 121st on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Johnson has accumulated 298 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
