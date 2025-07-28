Lanto Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from 2021, where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|71-68
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- This is Griffin's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2.862
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.012
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.114
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.208
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.187
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.269
|-0.042
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.51 percent of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
