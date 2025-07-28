PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from 2021, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC71-68-1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • This is Griffin's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6170-71-73-73+72.862
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.012-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.114-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.2080.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.187-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.269-0.042

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.51 percent of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 198 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

