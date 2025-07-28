Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Blair's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.

Blair has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.996 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.