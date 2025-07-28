Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Zac Blair returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th at 5-under.
Latest odds for Blair at the Wyndham Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2020
|MC
|69-69
|-2
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|68-67-71-73
|-9
|27.006
Blair's recent performances
- Blair's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.996 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.654
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.419
|0.996
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.174
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.088
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.150
|0.501
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.654 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair is sporting a 0.419 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Blair has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 171st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
