6H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Blair looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 45th at 5-under.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Wyndham Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4573-63-70-69-5
    2023MC69-74+3
    2020MC69-69-2

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2869-66-72-72-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-76+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1868-67-71-73-927.006

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.702 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.996 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.654-0.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4190.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1740.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.088-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.1500.501

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.654 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair is sporting a 0.419 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Blair has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 171st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

