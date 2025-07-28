Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.
Latest odds for Ramey at the Wyndham Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.184
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.026
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.081
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.203
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.037
|0.864
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 ranks 134th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey sports a 0.026 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 114th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.12% ranks 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
