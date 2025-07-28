PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 52nd.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Wyndham Championship.

    Ramey's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5265-64-73-74-4
    2023MC72-68E
    2022MC70-71+1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.184-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0260.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.0810.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2030.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0370.864

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 ranks 134th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 145th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramey sports a 0.026 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 319 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 114th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.12% ranks 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

