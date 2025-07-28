Jake Knapp betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Knapp at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Knapp's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.907 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 1.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.188
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.129
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.032
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.528
|0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.813
|1.923
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp has sported a 0.129 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.43% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 871 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
