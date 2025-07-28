Jake Knapp betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Knapp has an average of 0.907 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.