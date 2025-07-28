PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Knapp's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.907 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 1.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1880.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1290.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0320.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5280.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8131.923

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.188 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp has sported a 0.129 mark that ranks 80th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.43% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 871 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

