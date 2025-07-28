Cam Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Cam Young returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.
Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|77-72-72-71
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|73-69-71-74
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-70-68-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-70-68-73
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
- Young has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.166
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.360
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.059
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.534
|0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.281
|1.110
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.360 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 964 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.