7H AGO

Cam Young betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Cam Young returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Young at the Wyndham Championship.

    Young's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2267-62-69-72-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2577-72-72-71+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4773-69-71-74+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-70-68-66-10187.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-70-68-73-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 3-over.
    • Young has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1660.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.3600.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.059-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5340.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2811.110

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.360 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 62.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him tenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 964 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

