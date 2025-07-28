PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    William Mouw is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 1st with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3670.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2210.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.371-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2500.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0251.773

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.221 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 527 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Taylor Dickson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Kevin Kisner betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Jesper Svensson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW