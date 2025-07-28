William Mouw betting profile: Wyndham Championship
William Mouw of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 27, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
William Mouw is set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Mouw at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished 1st with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.584 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 1.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.367
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.221
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.371
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.250
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.025
|1.773
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.367 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.221 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 527 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
