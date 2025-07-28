PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Gordon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Wyndham Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-2
    2023MC70-71+1
    2021MC68-70-2
    2020T2768-69-64-69-10

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 27th at 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2480.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0110.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.168-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.351-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2610.364

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon is sporting a 0.011 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

