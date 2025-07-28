Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Will Gordon of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Will Gordon will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Gordon looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Gordon at the Wyndham Championship.
Gordon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2020
|T27
|68-69-64-69
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 27th at 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged 0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.248
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.011
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.168
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.351
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.261
|0.364
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon is sporting a 0.011 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Gordon has accumulated 235 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
