Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.0 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon is sporting a 0.011 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.45% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gordon has delivered a -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.23, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.