Will Chandler betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Will Chandler of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Will Chandler is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Chandler at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|64-69-71-72
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.095
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.970
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.021
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.021
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.065
|-1.050
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.970 ranks 174th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Chandler is currently at 61.01%, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
- Chandler's average Driving Distance this season is 300.4 yards, ranking 105th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Chandler has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, which places him 58th on TOUR.
- Chandler has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
