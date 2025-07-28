PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Chandler of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)



    Will Chandler is set to compete in the Wyndham Championship, taking place from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2025, at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-81+9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2471-67-73-67-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2764-69-71-72-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--

    Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0950.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.970-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.021-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.021-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.065-1.050

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.970 ranks 174th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Chandler is currently at 61.01%, ranking 172nd on TOUR.
    • Chandler's average Driving Distance this season is 300.4 yards, ranking 105th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Chandler has a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, which places him 58th on TOUR.
    • Chandler has accumulated 165 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

