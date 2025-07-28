PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Simpson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Wyndham Championship.

    Simpson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-70-2
    2023T567-69-68-63-13
    2022WD71-
    2021T765-65-70-66-14
    2020T366-66-65-65-18

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1666-70-66-67-1149.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.026-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3350.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4760.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.416-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3700.313

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is 0.335 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson has posted a 0.476 mark this season.
    • Simpson has a Driving Distance average of 308.7 yards this season.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Simpson has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 67.82% for the season.
    • Simpson's Putts Per Round average is 29.17 this season.
    • He has been breaking par 21.53% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

