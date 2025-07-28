Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Simpson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Simpson at the Wyndham Championship.
Simpson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2023
|T5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|2022
|WD
|71
|-
|2021
|T7
|65-65-70-66
|-14
|2020
|T3
|66-66-65-65
|-18
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 18-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|49.000
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 11-under.
- Simpson has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.026
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.335
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.476
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.416
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.370
|0.313
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average is 0.335 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson has posted a 0.476 mark this season.
- Simpson has a Driving Distance average of 308.7 yards this season.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a -0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Simpson has accumulated 100 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 67.82% for the season.
- Simpson's Putts Per Round average is 29.17 this season.
- He has been breaking par 21.53% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
