8H AGO

Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 in the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the Wyndham Championship.

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-68-68-72-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5866-75-74-71+63.236
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5468-69-70-70-76.100
    June 29, 2025Rocket Classic8669-68-76-73-21.450
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.493-0.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.262-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.2090.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2090.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.755-0.355

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.493 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.262 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

