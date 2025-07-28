Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Cristobal del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Cristobal Del Solar will tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3 in the 2025 Wyndham Championship. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Del Solar at the Wyndham Championship.
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-68-68-72
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T58
|66-75-74-71
|+6
|3.236
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|68-69-70-70
|-7
|6.100
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|86
|69-68-76-73
|-2
|1.450
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.418 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.493
|-0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.262
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.209
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.209
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.755
|-0.355
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.493 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.262 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 88 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
