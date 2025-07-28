Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.493 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar sports a -0.262 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Del Solar has delivered a 0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.96% of the time.