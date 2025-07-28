Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 63rd at 1-under.
Latest odds for Whaley at the Wyndham Championship.
Whaley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|63
|65-71-72-71
|-1
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|2021
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2020
|T37
|71-66-66-69
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished 63rd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.104
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.038
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.140
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.159
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.364
|1.146
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley has sported a -0.038 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
