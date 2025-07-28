PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Whaley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 63rd at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Wyndham Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246365-71-72-71-1
    2022MC67-75+2
    2021MC70-74+4
    2020T3771-66-66-69-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished 63rd after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 37th at 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3772-66-70-71-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-66-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-70-66-73-1252.500

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 6-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 1.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.104-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0380.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1400.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1590.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3641.146

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.104 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley has sported a -0.038 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Greyson Sigg betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 28, 2025

    Sahith Theegala betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    3M Open

    1

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -6

    2

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    T3

    ENG
    M. Wallace
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T3

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    W. Mouw
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    T7

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T7

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    N. Goodwin
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T10

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T14

    CAN
    A. Svensson
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -6

    T14

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW