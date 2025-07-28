Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at even par.
Latest odds for Schmid at the Wyndham Championship.
Schmid's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|2023
|T22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of even par.
- Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|69
|73-70-79-70
|+8
|6.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|65-68-70-71
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|72-73-74
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-63-68-72
|-11
|300.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.221
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.060
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.309
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.171
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.023
|0.160
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
