Matti Schmid betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Schmid looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at even par.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Wyndham Championship.

    Schmid's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6468-67-75-70E
    2023T2267-71-66-68-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of even par.
    • Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 22nd at 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship6973-70-79-70+86.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1765-68-70-71-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D72-73-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge266-63-68-72-11300.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT770-67-68-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-68-1--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT967-72-69-69-1140.833

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2210.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.060-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.309-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1710.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0230.160

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.221 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Schmid has accumulated 595 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

