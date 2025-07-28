Alex Smalley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Smalley at the Wyndham Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2022
|T13
|65-70-71-64
|-10
|2021
|T29
|68-64-72-66
|-10
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-73-72
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T5
|70-67-67-67
|-13
|62.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|69-67-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.418
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.131
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.224
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.319
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.092
|0.451
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley is delivering a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Smalley has accumulated 554 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.