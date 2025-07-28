PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
9H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T765-70-63-70-12
    2023MC70-73+3
    2022469-69-64-64-14

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at 14-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1366-67-69-68-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1467-70-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1069-71-74-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday265-72-72-73-6400.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge166-63-68-71-12500.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-69-72-69-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4666-70-72-70-214.300
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 1.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2650.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4110.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1690.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2000.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0441.445

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 2,212 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.31% ranks 28th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

