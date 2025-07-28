Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ben Griffin of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during day one of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
Latest odds for Griffin at the Wyndham Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|2023
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2022
|4
|69-69-64-64
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fourth at 14-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|90.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|65-72-72-73
|-6
|400.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-63-68-71
|-12
|500.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|14.300
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 1.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.265
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.411
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.169
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.200
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.044
|1.445
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 2,212 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.31% ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
