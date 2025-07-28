Ben Griffin betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Griffin is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.265 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.411 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 69.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin is delivering a 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.29% of the time.

Griffin has accumulated 2,212 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.