Victor Perez betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the tenth tee uring the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Victor Perez returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Perez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.
Perez's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-66-70
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.110
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.519
|0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.248
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.202
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.582
|0.973
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.519 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
