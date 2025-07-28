PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Victor Perez betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Victor Perez of France plays his shot from the tenth tee uring the first round of the 3M Open 2025 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2025 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Perez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Wyndham Championship.

    Perez's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3366-69-69-68-8

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-66-70-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.110-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5190.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.248-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2020.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5820.973

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.519 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 71.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a 0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

